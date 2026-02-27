Mastek Secures £49m Five-Year UK Home Office Biometrics Contract Through 2026

Mastek has landed a major public sector technology mandate in the UK. |

Mumbai: Mastek has landed a major public sector technology mandate in the UK, strengthening its position in high-value government digital transformation programs.

Wins £49m Mandate

Mastek Limited announced that its wholly owned arm, Mastek UK Limited, secured a five-year contract with the Home Office, with an overall budget of around £49 million, or more than $67 million.

The contract, which includes two optional years, covers engineering, integration and product development services under the Home Office Biometrics Portfolio.

Supports Critical Systems

Under the engagement, Mastek will support, maintain and enhance the Home Office’s Biometrics Services Gateway and National DNA Database systems.

These platforms enable passport and visa processing, asylum routes, DNA search and match casework, and enforcement operations. The services are designed to help the department deliver biometrics-related capabilities across policing and wider UK government stakeholders.

Deepens Public Sector Ties

Abhishek Singhh, President UKI & Europe at Mastek, said the milestone reflects sustained confidence in the company’s biometrics integration and DNA search capabilities. He added that Mastek will operate secure, compliant and resilient services at national scale, supporting collaboration across UK departments and international partners.

The company expects significant growth in the contract as the Home Office plans complex upgrades to its biometrics systems in the coming years.

Strengthens UK Footprint

The win reinforces Mastek’s strategy of expanding in the UK public sector, where digital engineering and cloud-led transformation remain priority areas.

With presence in over 40 countries and close to 5,000 employees, Mastek continues to position itself as an AI-first, cloud and digital transformation partner for governments and enterprises globally.

The latest mandate underlines Mastek’s growing role in mission-critical government technology programs, anchoring its long-term engagement with the UK public sector.