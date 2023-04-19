Mastek approves Rs 12 as final dividend | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek Limited on Wednesday approved Rs 12 per equity share as the final dividend for financial year 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The amount is 240 per cent of the face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

The dividend once approved at the Annual General Meeting will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The total dividend for FY23 stands at Rs 19 per share or 380 per cent of the face value of each share.

The company also reported a drop in its net profit to Rs 72.59 crore and jump in total income to Rs 708.77 crore.

Mastek shares

Mastek shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,600, down by 0.12 per cent.