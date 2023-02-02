Maruti Suzuki's light commercial vehicle production nearly doubles, total vehicle production at 1.86 lakh | Image credit: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday released the production volume through an exchange filing. Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 1,86,044 vehicles in January up from 1,61,383 it produced in January 2022.

The company in the statement said, "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact."

1,34,111 mini and compact sub-segment vehicles like Alto, Dzire and Swift were produced in the last month in comparison with 1,10,489 it produced for the same month last year. While the production of mid size cars like Ciaz went down to 2,411 from its earlier 3,045 it produced in the last year.

The total passenger vehicles production was at 1,78,429 for the month of January, 2023. The passenger cars and vans production saw a rise with 1,36,522 and 12,810 units produced in January, while utility vehicle productions saw a drop to 29,097.

The production of light commercial vehicles like Super Carry nearly doubled with 7,615 units produced in the last month in comparison to 3,715 vehicles produced for the same time frame in the last year.

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Thursday at 12:20 pm was at 8,879.55, up by 1.26 per cent.

