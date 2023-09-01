Maruti Suzuki Total Production Volume At 165,405 Units In August 2023 | PTI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited total production volume in August 2023 was 165,405 units compared to 159,815 in August 2022, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Mini and Compact Sub-segment category

A total of 98,056 units in Mini and Compact Sub-segment category were produced in August 2023 compared to 105,973 units in August 2022.

In August 2023, the combined production of the Alto and S-Presso models amounted to 11,932 units, a notable decrease compared to the 20,768 units produced in August of the previous year.

On the other hand, the production within the compact category, which includes models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, and OEM Model, reached 86,124 units in August 2023, a slight increase from the 85,205 units produced in August of the preceding year.

In its Passenger car portfolio, Mid-size Ciaz production was 2,504 units in August 2023 compared to 2,515 units in August 2022.

Utility Vehicles and Vans

In August 2023, Maruti Suzuki manufactured a total of 51,175 units of utility vehicles, including models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, and OEM Model. This production figure marked a significant increase compared to the 35,607 units produced in the same month last year.

Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki also produced 11,811 units of Eeco vans in August 2023, slightly down from the 11,856 units manufactured in August 2022.

Light Commercial Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry production slightly less this year with a total of 1,856 units compared to 3,774 units in August 2022.

