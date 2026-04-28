Maruti Suzuki Q4 Profit Declines To ₹3,591 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹52,449 Crore

Maruti Suzuki’s revenue from operations increased to Rupees 52,449 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 40,910 crore in Q3 and Rupees 49,892 crore in the year-ago quarter. |

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rupees 3,591 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose to Rupees 52,449 crore. Compared to Rupees 3,857 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 3,794 crore in Q4 FY25, the automaker’s earnings showed moderation despite strong top-line growth, indicating pressure on margins amid rising costs.

Steady revenue growth with margin pressure

According to the audited results, Maruti Suzuki’s revenue from operations increased to Rupees 52,449 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 40,910 crore in Q3 and Rupees 49,892 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income stood at Rupees 52,949 crore during the quarter. However, profit after tax declined sequentially to Rupees 3,591 crore from Rupees 3,857 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 3,794 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting cost pressures despite higher sales volumes.

Sequential growth builds on higher expenses

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew 28 percent, supported by strong sales momentum. However, total expenses also surged to Rupees 48,113 crore from Rupees 37,576 crore in Q3. Key cost drivers included higher material consumption and inventory changes, alongside elevated employee and other operating expenses. Depreciation and finance costs remained relatively stable, but the overall cost increase weighed on profitability.

Profit before tax remained largely flat at Rupees 4,836 crore compared to Rupees 4,861 crore in Q3, highlighting margin compression during the quarter.

Earnings and dividend details

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rupees 114.24, down from Rupees 122.69 in Q3 and Rupees 120.67 in the corresponding quarter last year. For the full year FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rupees 14,415 crore, marginally higher than Rupees 14,298 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 140 per share, aggregating to Rupees 4,401.6 crore.

Full-year performance remains stable

For the year ended March 31, 2026, revenue from operations rose to Rupees 1,83,266 crore compared to Rupees 1,52,868 crore in FY25, indicating steady annual growth. While annual profitability remained stable, quarterly performance reflects increasing cost pressures that may continue to influence margins in the near term.

This article is based on audited financial results and is for informational purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a complete financial analysis.