 Maruti Suzuki Reports 213,995 Total Sales In February 2026, Exports Jump To 39,155 Units
Maruti Suzuki Reports 213,995 Total Sales In February 2026, Exports Jump To 39,155 Units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold 213,995 units in February 2026, up from 199,400 units in February 2025, driven by higher exports and steady domestic demand. The company recorded 164,130 units in domestic sales, 10,710 units to other OEMs, and 39,155 units in exports, according to its March 1 filing.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki’s February numbers show the country’s largest carmaker balancing stable domestic volumes with a sharp rise in exports, helping push overall sales past the 2 lakh mark for the month.

The company’s total sales rose to 213,995 units in February 2026 from 199,400 units a year earlier. Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 161,000 units, marginally higher than 160,791 units in February 2025. Including light commercial vehicles, domestic sales reached 164,130 units, compared with 163,501 units last year. The steady domestic performance combined with export growth lifted the overall tally.

Utility vehicles remained a key growth driver, with 72,756 units sold in February 2026 versus 65,033 units a year ago. In contrast, the mini and compact segment declined to 76,624 units from 83,168 units. Vans clocked 11,620 units, slightly up from 11,493 units, while light commercial vehicle Super Carry sales rose to 3,130 units from 2,710 units, indicating stable demand across categories.

Exports saw a significant jump to 39,155 units in February 2026, up from 25,021 units in February 2025. This sharp increase substantially boosted overall sales. Sales to other OEMs stood at 10,710 units, compared with 10,878 units a year earlier, remaining largely stable.

For the April–February period of FY 2025-26, total sales reached 2,197,462 units, compared with 2,041,282 units in the same period of FY 2024-25. Domestic passenger vehicle sales during this period stood at 1,656,910 units, while exports totaled 400,734 units, reflecting sustained momentum through the financial year. With exports accelerating and utility vehicles maintaining traction, Maruti Suzuki’s February performance underscores its balanced portfolio approach across domestic and overseas markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated March 1, 2026, and filed with the stock exchanges. It contains information exactly as disclosed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited without additional sources or independent verification.

