e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Net profit down 48% to Rs 1,042 cr on semiconductor shortage

Agencies
The consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 23,253.3 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 23,471.3 crore a year ago. / Representational image |

The consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 23,253.3 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 23,471.3 crore a year ago. / Representational image |

Advertisement

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 47.82 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,041.8 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and increase in commodity prices.

The auto major had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,996.7 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 23,253.3 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 23,471.3 crore a year ago, it added.

Total vehicle sales were down 13.1 percent at 4,30,668 units in the third quarter against 4,95,897 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
Advertisement