 Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Capacity By 1 Lakh Units Per Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Capacity By 1 Lakh Units Per Year

Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Capacity By 1 Lakh Units Per Year

With the additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 9 lakh vehicles per annum, it added.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has expanded the production capacity of its Manesar facility by one lakh units per annum.

The auto major has added a vehicle assembly line to the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing plants functioning at Manesar, in Haryana.

Read Also
Maruti, NTPC Surge With Gains Over 3%, Tech Stocks Lag, As Markets End in Green
article-image

"The new vehicle assembly line has the capability to manufacture 1 lakh units per annum," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

With the additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 9 lakh vehicles per annum, it added.

Capacity to Manufacture Over 23 lakh Units Per Annum

"We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 1 lakh vehicles per year is a step towards this goal," MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

It will help the company serve its customers faster and enhance overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum, he added.

Read Also
Juniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra
article-image

The company had inaugurated the Manesar facility in February 2007 with the start of Plant A.

As customer demand increased, the automaker added Plant-B in 2011 and Plant-C in 2013. MSI rolls out models like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio from the Manesar plant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Capacity By 1 Lakh Units Per Year

Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Capacity By 1 Lakh Units Per Year

Juniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra

Tata Punch EV Now Available with ₹50,000 Discounts!

Tata Punch EV Now Available with ₹50,000 Discounts!

Sensex Glows In Green, Hits All-Time High And Crosses 75,000 Mark For The First Time

Sensex Glows In Green, Hits All-Time High And Crosses 75,000 Mark For The First Time

Special Drive To Reopen HRA Claims? Income Tax Body Issues Clarification

Special Drive To Reopen HRA Claims? Income Tax Body Issues Clarification