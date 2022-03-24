Maruti Suzuki Board appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO

Maruti Suzuki's Board on Thursday appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 1.

The new appointment is consequent to the completion of the incumbent Kenichi Ayukawa's term on March 31, 2022.

Besides, the company said that in order to facilitate smooth transition, Kenichi Ayukawa will continue as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till September 30, 2022, and will continue to provide guidance to the company.

Furthermore, these appointments are subject to shareholders' approval.

"India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future," said Ayukawa.

Ayukawa has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013.

According to Takeuchi: "Maruti Suzuki is a great organisation with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, environment and society."

"We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India."

Takeuchi joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986.

He has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:56 PM IST