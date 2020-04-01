Maruti sales down by 47% in March, FY20 ends with 16% fall

With this, the company ended FY 2019-20 with total sales of 15.63 lakh units, down 16.1 per cent from 18.62 lakh in the previous fiscal.The sales during March 2020 are not comparable with sales in March 2019 due to suspension of operations from March 22 in line with national policy, said the company.

"Maruti Suzuki remains committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, business partners and customers. The company will continue to support government at the Centre and state levels and follow all advisories in combating COVID-19," it said in a statement.

Data showed the company sold 76,976 vehicles last month, 47.4 per cent less than 1.45 lakh in March last year. Export sales were down 55 per cent to 4,712 units from 10,463 in the year-ago period.

In the domestic market, light commercial vehicles suffered a blow of 71.5 per cent to 736 units in March 2020 compared to 2,582 units in March 2019.

The automobile sector has been experiencing a slump for several months with nearly all manufacturers reporting falling sales due to subdued consumer sentiment amid an economic slowdown.

Auto dealers now face a halt in customer walk-ins with rising coronavirus cases being detected in India and subsequent countrywide lockdown.