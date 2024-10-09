‘Marna Mat’: American Techpreneur And Age-reversing Millionaire Bryan Johnson's Hindi Hashtag Leaves Social Media Buzzing As He Plans India Visit

Bryan Johnson |

Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur on his way to defy aging, has recently made waves on social media platform with a puzzling post. Known for spending millions on research to achieve a youthful body, Johnson shared that he is thinking of to visit India, but it was his choice of words that caught the attention of many.

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Bryan Johnson said, “Thinking about visiting India,” followed by the Hindi phrase “Marna Mat,” which translates to “Don’t die.”

Thinking about visiting India #मरनामत — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) October 9, 2024

Social Media Reactions: Laughter and Confusion

The unexpected hashtag left many scratching their heads. Social media users responded with a mix of humor.

An X user responding to it, wrote, "aren’t you into longevity and stuff ?" Meanwhile another user suggested a more fitting alternative: “Use ‘Dirghayu’ – meaning longevity.

"Stay away from Delhi bro- the air quality was awful. I’m in Chandigarh right now, air quality is excellent. I met fans of yours from Bombay a while back who are making customized monoclonal antibodies so if you go plan a meet-up and I’ll introduce you," added another X user.

The irony of a longevity advocate using “Don’t die” was not lost on the online community, leading to a flurry of laughing emojis and playful corrections.

Screengrab of netizens reaction |

Despite the confusion, Johnson likely intended to convey a message of vitality.

Moreover, his previous posts often points out about the rigorous lifestyle choices he makes, such as specific diets and sleep schedules, aimed at reversing aging.

While Johnson’s visit to India remains unconfirmed, his post has certainly ignited interest.