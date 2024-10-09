'Passengers Treated Like Cattle': X User Slams IndiGo; Shares Frustration Over Flight Delay From Delhi To Coimbatore

IndiGo | File

IndiGo, one of the largest airline in the country, is once again facing heat from a passenger, as customer complaints about delays and operational glitches still continue to mount. Just days after a technical glitch on October 5 disrupted flight operations across the country, yet another frustrated passenger took to social media to share his unpleasant experience.

Another Flight Delay Causes Frustration

Sandeep, a passenger on an early morning IndiGo flight from Delhi to Coimbatore, voiced his frustration on the platform X, formerly Twitter, after his flight was delayed for over two and a half hours due to a "technical snag."

He took to the platform X and wrote, "Go? No Go? Indigo! Another day, another @IndiGo6E adventure begins… 5 am flight to Coimbatore delayed for 2.5 hours + because of a ‘technical snag’."

Go? No Go? Indigo! Another day, another @IndiGo6E adventure begins… 5 am flight to Coimbatore delayed for 2.5 hours + because of a ‘technical snag’. Bad news for bleary-eyed pax like me, most who’ve barely slept, at the bus stand-like @DelhiAirport T2 terminal. pic.twitter.com/uZXNnBWMGm — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) October 9, 2024

After boarding the plane, passengers had to endure further delays, remaining on the tarmac for nearly an hour. In a series of posts, Sandeep added, "Horrible @IndiGo6E experience - passengers being treated like cattle - we’ve boarded the airplane 45 mins ago - still no sign of take off. Angry, anxious passengers - up for 6 hours. Zero clarity, zero information."

To the further, he shared videos and images of the chaotic situation inside the aircraft. In a screenshot he posted, he contrasted what IndiGo claimed versus the reality, stating, "Left, where @IndiGo6E thinks we are. Right, where we really are..."

"Finally, taking off. Spent more time on ground in Delhi than a Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi flight," he added after the flight took off.

IndiGo's Response

IndiGo’s social media team was quick to respond to Sandeep's posts. They issued a formal apology, stating, "Sir, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight delay due to operational reasons. Thank you for meeting our team at the airport and speaking to us over the phone."

Ongoing Issues With IndiGo

The incident comes just days after a major system outage at IndiGo on October 5, which caused a huge disruption to flight operations across multiple airports in India.

The technical failure, which began around noon, led to long queues at check-in counters, delays, and widespread confusion among travellers.

Passengers found themselves stranded at airports, unable to book tickets or check in for their flights. Many took to social media to share their frustrations.