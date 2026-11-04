Marksans Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 45% To ₹143.5 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹900 Crore For First Time As Global Business Shines

Marksans Pharma |

Mumbai: Marksans Pharma reported strong financial results for the second quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 44.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 143.5 crore, compared with Rs 99.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

The pharmaceutical company's operating revenue increased 30.5 per cent to Rs 940.2 crore from Rs 720.4 crore, crossing the Rs 900 crore milestone for the first time.

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Strong Earnings

Marksans Pharma's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 48.3 per cent to Rs 214.3 crore during the July–September quarter, against Rs 144.5 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin expanded to 22.8 per cent, reflecting improved operating profitability alongside higher revenue. For the first half of FY27, operating revenue reached Rs 1,781 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 302.9 crore.

European Growth

The UK and European markets emerged as major growth drivers for Marksans Pharma during Q2 FY27. Revenue from these markets jumped 64.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 404.6 crore, supported by organic business expansion and contributions from QliniQ B.V. The region accounted for a substantial share of the company's quarterly revenue.

American Business

Revenue from the US and North American markets increased 8.7 per cent to Rs 420.9 crore. The region remained Marksans Pharma's largest revenue contributor, accounting for 44.8 per cent of its overall operating revenue.

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Regional Performance

Australia and New Zealand delivered strong growth, with revenue climbing 64 per cent to Rs 100.6 crore. The expansion was driven by contributions from Nova Pharmaceuticals, strengthening the company's presence in these markets. However, revenue from the Rest of World segment declined 47 per cent to Rs 14.1 crore, reflecting disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Business Outlook

The quarterly performance highlighted Marksans Pharma's expanding international business, particularly across Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Growth across these markets helped the company deliver higher revenue, improved operating margins and stronger quarterly profitability despite weakness in some overseas regions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should assess risks before making investment decisions.