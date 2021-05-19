Markets take a breather after recent upsurge, but traders don't rule out short covering ahead of weekly expiry

Profit booking pulled down the market benchmark indices mostly led by metal, banking and auto stocks with Nifty Metal closing 0.92 percent down. Nifty Bank was down 0.70 percent and Nifty Auto fell 0.73 percent. Stocks swung between gains and losses as investors weighed declining coronavirus infections in the nation against the impact of global inflationary pressures, however stock specific action continued and action shifted from large cap to mid and small cap counters.

Short covering may not be ruled out ahead of Nifty and Bank weekly expiry tomorrow, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities. Realty stocks like Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties were positive on hope that demand will be back after pandemic cases fell to below 1,000 in the financial capital --Mumbai.

At close of trading on Wednesday (May 19) the Sensex was down 290.69 points or 0.58 percent at 49,902.64. The Nifty was down 77.90 points or 0.52 percent at 15,030.20.

Losers and winners

Tata Motors, HDFC, JSW Steel, M&M and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers on the Nifty.