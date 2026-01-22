Markets Rebound After 3-Day Fall, Sensex Soars 398 Points To 82,307, Nifty Ends At 25,290

Indian markets ended their three-day losing streak with strong gains across sectors.| File Image |

Mumbai: On January 22, the Indian stock market saw a strong rebound after three straight sessions of decline. The BSE Sensex surged 398 points to close at 82,307, while the NSE Nifty jumped 132 points, ending the day at 25,290. This marked a significant comeback for the indices, pushing the Nifty above the crucial 25,250 level. The rally was broad-based, with nearly 40 of the 50 Nifty stocks ending in the green. Broader markets also outperformed, with the Midcap index gaining 768 points to 58,191, showing strong investor confidence in smaller stocks.

Sectors lead the rally

Most sectors joined the rally, with notable gains in financials, metals, energy, and information technology stocks. The Bank Nifty jumped 400 points to settle at 59,200, contributing heavily to the day’s momentum. On the other hand, consumer durables and real estate stocks underperformed, ending slightly in the red. The overall market sentiment was positive, with the advance-decline ratio on NSE standing at 3:1, meaning that three stocks rose for every one that declined.

Big winners: Strong Q3 results drive gains

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was the top gainer in the Nifty, rising over 5 percent after reporting robust Q3 earnings. Bajaj Consumer Products rallied to hit the 20 percent upper circuit, while Rallis India jumped 17 percent, also driven by strong quarterly results. Waaree Energies gained nearly 10 percent on optimistic EBITDA guidance. Among midcap banks, Bank of India climbed 6 percent after posting healthy Q3 numbers, followed closely by Indian Bank, which also rose over 6 percent due to improved asset quality and double-digit growth.

Losers: Audit orders and weak results hit select stocks

On the losing side, Eternal dropped 10 percent from its highs after announcing the resignation of its CEO. Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper both slid 4 percent as silver prices dropped and silver-linked ETFs saw sell-offs. IIFL Finance saw the steepest fall, plunging 14 percent after the Income Tax Department ordered a special audit, which the company said was procedural. PNB Housing Finance dropped 7 percent following lower-than-expected net interest income and concerns over credit costs. KEI Industries also slipped over 2 percent after delivering weaker-than-expected Q3 results.

Markets closed the day on a positive note, reversing the recent downtrend with strong participation across segments. The return of buying interest, especially in financial and midcap stocks, gave investors renewed optimism.