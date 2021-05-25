Markets open in green; Sensex crosses 50,000, Nifty above 15250; Midcaps move higher

The stock market indices were up when the trading session began on Tuesday (May 25). The SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India’s Nifty50 index’s performance, was also trading around 75 points or half a percent higher at 15,277.00, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.

At 9:18 AM, the Sensex was up 234 points at 50,886 while the Nifty rose 85 points to 15,282.

The following companies will report their quarterly earnings today: Alkem Laboratories, Bayer CropScience, Emami, AIA Engineering, Thermax, Bajaj Electricals, Computer Age Management Services, TTK Prestige, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Vardhman Textiles, Laxmi Organics Industries, LUX Industries, VIP Industries, Transport Corporation of India, Stove Kraft, Ramco Systems, GATI, TVS Srichakra.

Asian markets up

Asian shares climbed in morning trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes, Reuters said.