Markets open in green; Sensex crosses 50,000, Nifty above 15250; Midcaps move higher

The stock market indices were up when the trading session began on Tuesday (May 25). The SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India’s Nifty50 index’s performance, was also trading around 75 points or half a percent higher at 15,277.00, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.
At 9:18 AM, the Sensex was up 234 points at 50,886 while the Nifty rose 85 points to 15,282.
The following companies will report their quarterly earnings today: Alkem Laboratories, Bayer CropScience, Emami, AIA Engineering, Thermax, Bajaj Electricals, Computer Age Management Services, TTK Prestige, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Vardhman Textiles, Laxmi Organics Industries, LUX Industries, VIP Industries, Transport Corporation of India, Stove Kraft, Ramco Systems, GATI, TVS Srichakra.
Asian markets up
Asian shares climbed in morning trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes, Reuters said.
Wall Street closed higher, spurred by gains in tech stocks, with the sector’s majors Apple up 1.33 percent and Microsoft up 2.29 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.99 percent and 1.41 percent, respectively.
Petrol prices hiked
The oil marketing companies (OMC) hiked petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday across the country. Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The hike - 13th this month - pushed petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.
After today’s hike, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 93.44 per litre against Rs 93.21 on Monday, while diesel price soared to Rs 84.32 per litre as compared to Rs 84.07 a litre on Monday. The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 95.06 and Rs 89.11 per litre respectively and Rs 93.49 and Rs 87.16 per litre in Kolkata.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)