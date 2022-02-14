Markets on a crash course as global sell-off drags Nifty below crucial 17k

The stock market indices crashed to its biggest fall in 10 months on February 14. Geo-political tension and the rising crude prices were weighing on investors' sentiments leading to a sharp rise in volatility. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices lost 3-4 percent.

At close, the Sensex was down 1,747.08 points or 3.00 percent at 56,405.84. The broader Nifty was down 532 points or 3.06 percent at 16,842.80. About 574 shares have advanced, 2897 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty losers were JSW Steel, HDFC Life, ITC, Tata Steel and Tata Motors. The lone gainer at the closing bell was TCS.

On the domestic front, the market is reacting on subdued IIP data, along with that, the Indian inflation print is due today, which will further guide the direction for the market along with the global cues in the near term, said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

Oil prices can shoot up further if ongoing tussle between Russia-Ukraine escalates or due to any retaliatory sanctions by the US. India will be adversely impacted if crude goes any higher, as India will see higher pressure on its BOP, as well as it will import higher inflation, said Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management. Market is also anxious that with rising inflation (on crude strengthening), the Fed may act faster than expected on tapering as well as rate hike.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. said, "We are seeing continuous selling by FIIs while DIIs flows may also come down ahead of big LIC IPO. The inflation and rising interest rate environment in the US is still a concern for the market and this geopolitical tension is creating a double whammy situation for the global markets.

"Technically, Nifty is trading near its 200-DMA of 16800 which is a critical support level and if Nifty manages to hold this level then we can expect a bounceback otherwise further weakness can be expected towards 16,450/16,000 levels. On the upside, 17,100 will act as an immediate hurdle while 17,350-17,500 is a critical resistance zone. Short-term traders are advised to keep eye on the 16800 level while long-term investors should take the current fall as a buying opportunity because anecdotally any panic due to geopolitical tension creates good buying opportunities."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:42 PM IST