 Markets Continue To Trade In Red; Sensex & Nifty Decline Further
On August 13, Tuesday, indices opened relatively flat, Sensex began the day's trade at 79,571.37 & Nifty at 24,320.50.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Markets End Day In Red | File

The Indian markets opened flat on Monday, with Sensex at 79,571.37, down by 77.55 points or 0.10 per cent, and Nifty at 24,320.50, also down by 26.50 points or 0.11 per cent.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 50,483.90, down by 94.05 points or 0.19 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, NTPC and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Titans were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, Apollo Hospital, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the gainers, while Shriram Finance, BPCL and Tata Motors were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.96 against the dollar.

Markets on Monday

The stock markets ended Friday on a lower note for both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty.

On Monday, August 12, the BSE Sensex decreased by 25.46 points or 0.03 per cent, ending the day at 79,680.45. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped by 20.50 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 24,347.00.

Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Infosys with gains of over 1 per cent. Voltas made mammoth gains of 10.40 per cent.

Losers: Amongst the losers, NTPC, Power Grid and Adani Ports made gains of over 1 per cent.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by 0.90 per cent to USD 79.34 a barrel at 09:08 IST. Brent crude prices also decreased by 0.92 per cent to USD 81.54 a barrel at 09:08 IST.

On Monday, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a drop its value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,344.39, gaining 0.0043 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,357.01, gaining 0.36 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 0.21 per cent to reach 16,780.61.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 2.17 per cent to reach 35,785.55, at the opening of the day's trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose by 0.23 per cent to reach 17,150.75 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop in its numbers, as it decreased by 0.048 per cent to reach 2,617.05.

