 Market Reaction: Adani Group Faces Sharp Stock Decline Post-Hindenburg Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarket Reaction: Adani Group Faces Sharp Stock Decline Post-Hindenburg Report

Market Reaction: Adani Group Faces Sharp Stock Decline Post-Hindenburg Report

The Hindenburg's Latest revelation has particularly impacted all the major Adani company shares. On August 12, the shares opened and closed with a noticeable drop.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Adani Group Shares Plummet After Hindenburg's Latest Report Sparks Market Reaction | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Amid the recent Hindenburg revelations, that alleged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch investments in offshore funds concerning the Adani-SEBI saga, the Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty reacted in a hot and cold mixed-way during the intraday on Monday (August 12) following the report which was released on Saturday (August 11).

This has particularly impacted all the major Adani company shares. On August 12, the shares opened and closed with a noticeable drop.

FPJ Shorts
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At Female Doctor In WB
Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At Female Doctor In WB

Adani Enterprises shares

Adani Enterprises shares performance

Adani Enterprises shares performance |

The company's flagship Adani enterprises shares closed at Rs 3,140.90, down by 46.65 points or 1.46 per cent.

APSEZ shares

APSEZ shares performance

APSEZ shares performance |

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shares lost 2.33 per cent or 35.80 points , slumping to Rs 1,498.00 apiece .

Read Also
Sensex & Nifty Start In Red As Hindenburg Clouds Shroud The Markets
article-image

Adani Power Ltd shares

Adani Power Ltd shares performance

Adani Power Ltd shares performance |

The share prices of Adani power dipped to Rs 687.00, declining by 8.40 points or 1.21 per cent.

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares performance

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares performance |

The shares of the company dropped by 3.95 per cent or 34.35 points, decreasing to Rs 835.50 per share.

Read Also
Hindenburg-Adani Row: A Chronology Of The Controversy
article-image

Adani Wilmar Ltd shares

Adani Wilmar share performance

Adani Wilmar share performance |

Similarly, the shares of Adani Wilmar on Monday closed at Rs 369.35, down by 4.10 per cent or 15.80 points, ending the day at Rs 369.35 apiece.

In addition, ACC a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and a part of the Adani Group also ended on a red note at Rs 2,329.00, drop by over 0.96 per cent.

However, the shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd ended the day on a slight positive note,. Adani green energy ended the day at Rs 1,785.00 (+0.23 per cent) and Ambuja Cement at Rs 636.15 (+0.66).

Market Closing - Monday

On Monday, August 12, the BSE Sensex decreased by 25.46 points or 0.03 per cent, ending the day at 79,680.45. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped by 20.50 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 24,347.00.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Retail Inflation Drops to 3.54% in July, Dips Below RBI’s 4% Target For First Time In 5...

India's Retail Inflation Drops to 3.54% in July, Dips Below RBI’s 4% Target For First Time In 5...

The Festive Season Has Officially Begun! And What Could Be Better Than Sparky Neon Glitzy,...

The Festive Season Has Officially Begun! And What Could Be Better Than Sparky Neon Glitzy,...

NCLT Directs RBI, DIPP To Expedite Approvals For Implementation Resolution Plan For RCap

NCLT Directs RBI, DIPP To Expedite Approvals For Implementation Resolution Plan For RCap

Market Reaction: Adani Group Faces Sharp Stock Decline Post-Hindenburg Report

Market Reaction: Adani Group Faces Sharp Stock Decline Post-Hindenburg Report

Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai

Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai