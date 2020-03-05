Market Update: Sensex rallies over 180 points despite coronavirus scare

Market benchmark index Sensex rallied 187.36 points at 38,599.03 and Nifty by 56.85 points at 11,298 in the opening session on Thursday.

At 9.03 am, in pre-opening session, the Sensex rallied 227.72 points (+0.59%) at 38637.51.

Top gainers in the market were Hindustan Lever, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Nestle, SBI, Sunpharma, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Asian Paint, Hero motors, among others.

Maruti, M&M, Reliance, Power Grid, L&T and ICICI Bank were however in red in the opening session on the BSE.

Earlier, equity indices slumped on Wednesday as domestic investors were spooked by a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in India.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday said that 28 Covid-19 cases have been detected in the country so far, up from six as of Tuesday. This includes a group of 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver.

So far over 95,000 people have been and over 3,200 have died from coronavirus worldwide.

After hovering around 945 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 214.22 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 38,409.48 on Tuesday during the closing session.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 52.30 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 11,251.