Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 9, 2025

Nifty index opened negative and after a slight ray of hope towards 25200 in the first hour, it sunk lower throughout the day. It took some pause near the psychological 25k marks where Nifty found firm footing. It formed a small bodied bearish candle with longer shadows on either sides which indicates swings and broke its higher highs- higher lows formation of the last four sessions. Now it has to hold above 25000 zones for an up move towards 25200 then 25350 zones while supports can be seen at 24900 then 24800 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call Ol is at 25200 then 25100 strike while Maximum Put Ol is at 25000 then 25100 strike. Call writing is seen at 25200 then 25100 strike while Put writing is seen at 25050 then 25100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24500 to 25500 zones while an immediate range between 24800 to 25300 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and moved higher during the initial half hour of trade. However, it soon faced sharp profit booking from 82250 zones dragging it lower towards 81650 levels. The index remained highly volatile throughout the session. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with long shadows on both sides reflecting buying interest near support zones but capped upside. The index eventually ended the day with minor losses of around 150 points. Now it has to hold above 81600 zones for an up move towards 82200 then 82500 zones while on the downside support are placed at 81600 then 81300 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note near 56100 zone and it witnessed corrective move in the first half of the session as the index tested 55800 zones. However, it witnessed smart recovery from the lows as the index tested 56200 zone. It closed a volatile day of trade near 56000 zones. It formed a small bodied candle with either side shadow and negated the higher high formation of past five session. Now it has to hold above 56000 zones for an up move towards 56250 then 56500 zones while on the downside support is seen at 55750 then 55550 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.45% at 25112 levels. Positive setup seen in RBL Bank, Titan, National Aluminium, IIFL Finance, SBI Card, Coforge, KEI Industries, Federal bank, BPCL and Bharti Airtel while weakness in RVNL, IRFC, Titaghar Rail System, Oberoi Realty, IREDA, Dabur, NCC, PFC, HUDCO and Tata Motors.

JKTYRE - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock trades above all its key 40, 100 and 200 EMA levels on the daily chart signaling strengthening momentum. It has been forming higher highs and higher lows, reflecting bullish undertones. Positive RSI divergence and a noticeable rise in volumes further confirm improving buying interest and potential continuation of the uptrend.

BUY JKTYRE CMP 380.10 SL 365.00 TGT 408.90

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 9th Oct 2025

Garuda Construction:

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd has received Orders worth of Rs 143.96 crore approx., from Orbit Ventures Developers for civil Work of redevelopment project “Shikhar-B” at Oshiwara, Mumbai. The said order is to be completed within 36 months. With this, the total order book of the company stands at Rs 3,229.78 crore (approx.) as on date.

PVR INOX:

PVR INOX, after recently opening its newest 8-screen multiplex at M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru, introduced India’s first dine-in cinema—a first-of-its-kind experience where blockbuster films meet gourmet dining. This format transforms the cinema into a lifestyle destination, giving audiences the freedom to enjoy chef-curated meals in-seat, without stepping out of the auditorium or even purchasing a movie ticket.

The dine-in concept at M5 ECity Mall is built around the idea that cinema should be more than a film—it should be a complete evening of entertainment, food, and comfort. Guests can choose from a range of curated in-house F&B brands, each designed to enhance the cinematic journey

HFCL:

The company has secured export orders worth ~USD 34.19 million (equivalent to ~Rs 303.35 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer. The timeline to complete the order is by April 2026. These significant orders reaffirm the trust global customers place in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality.

Prestige Estates:

Prestige Estates delivered record operational performance in H1FY26, achieving all-time high sales of Rs 1,81,437 million, up 157% YoY, surpassing its FY25 full-year sales. In Q2FY26, sales rose 50% YoY to Rs 60,173 million, with 4.42 million sq. ft. sold across 2,069 units.

Average realization improved 8% YoY for apartments and 43% for plots. For H1FY26, sales volume stood at 13.96 million sq. ft. across 6,788 units, with realizations up 6% and 17% respectively. Collections grew 54% YoY in Q2 to Rs 42,128 million, taking H1 collections to Rs 87,356 million, up 55% YoY. Growth remained strong and geographically diversified across key markets.

Saatvik Energy:

Saatvik Green Energy launches the UDAY Series, its first line of on-grid solar inverters. It marks a strategic shift from module manufacturing to comprehensive solar solutions for homes, businesses, and industries. The UDAY Series includes single-phase inverters (1.1 kW–6 kW) for residential rooftops and threephase inverters (6 kW–50 kW) for residential, commercial and industrial applications. It offers high efficiency MPPT (>99%), robust IP65 protection, and grid compliance. With this expansion, Saatvik strengthens its full-service capabilities and supports India’s efforts toward energy independence and reducing carbon emissions.