Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 11, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened on a positive note and moved upwards beyond 25650 zones. It witnessed some consolidation in the second half of the session but support levels were intact. Throughout the session it maintained the upside trajectory with advances outpacing declines. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and negated its lower highs – lower lows formation of the last six sessions. Now it has to hold above 25500 zones for momentum to continue towards 25650 then 25800 zones while supports can be seen at 25450 then 25300 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25700 then 25600 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25600 then 25500 strike. Call writing is seen at 25650 then 25700 strike while Put writing is seen at 25600 then 25500 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25100 to 26000 zones while an immediate range between 25400 to 25800 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note near 83200, and bulls took charge right from the opening tick, propelling it towards 83800 zones. Sustained buying interest was witnessed throughout the session as bullish momentum remained intact. It successfully negated lower lows formation of the last seven sessions and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, showing signs of a morning star pattern indicating buying strength returning in the market. Now it has to hold above 83200 zones for an up move towards 83800 then 84100 zones while on the downside support is seen at 83200 then 83000 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and witnessed strong momentum from the initial tick as bulls took charge. The index is on the verge of a pole and flag breakout, and a sustained move above the breakout zone could drive it to fresh all-time highs of 58577 mark. It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and continues to find support near its 20 DEMA. The outperformance in the rate-sensitive index persists, led by consistent buying interest in the heavyweight banking names. Now, it needs to hold above the 57750 zone for an up move towards 58577 and 59000 zones while on the downside, supports are placed at 57750 and 57500 zones.

File Image |

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.42% at 25696 levels. Positive setup seen in Uno minda, Torrent pharma, KPIT Technologies, BHEL, SAIL, IIFL, Lupin, Larus labs, Power India and Bajaj Finance while weakness in Trent, NCC, Max Healthcare, Fortis, Tata consumer, VBL, Mankind Pharma, HFCL, Samvardhana Motherson and Apollo Hospital.

ROSSTECH - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has recently corrected from 830 odd levels to 615 levels. It has taken support around 615 levels which also act as a 100-EMA levels on daily charts. Rosstech continues to trade above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels denoting strength in stock price. Today as well the stock has managed to take support around 40-EMA level which shows strength in near term. All of this is supported by a positive super trend indicator and positive RSI divergence reinforcing bullish momentum.

File Image |

BUY ROSSTECH CMP 712.50 SL 671.97 TGT 770.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 11th Nov 2025

Vodafone Idea:

Vodafone Idecity laws.

Britannia Industries:

Mr. Varun Berryork.

TARIL:

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (TARIL) shares hit a 20% lower circuit on November 10, 2025, after weak Q2FY26 results and a World Bank debarment. Revenue remained flat at Rs 460 crore, while EBITDA and PAT fell 19% YoY each to Rs 65.4 crore and Rs 37.5 crore, with margins under pressure. The World Bank’s ban over a past Nigerian project raised concerns about export prospects. Management later revised FY26 revenue guidance down to Rs 2,500 crore from Rs 3,500 crore earlier but retained the FY28 target of Rs 8,500 crore and announced a new Rs 103 crore order from GETCO.

CE Info Systems:

The company projects a 30% revenue CAGR driven by growth in automotive, logistics, and consumer tech integration. It is expanding its AI-powered geospatial and IoT platforms while targeting margin gains through a SaaS-led and global licensing model. Strategic collaborations with auto OEMs and smart city initiatives are expected to further accelerate growth.

IFGL Refractories:

The company reported sustained growth with consolidated revenue rising 18% and EBITDA up 10% YoY. Domestic operations grew 27%, accounting for 78% of total sales, while recovery in Europe and a 25% rise in U.S. business supported global expansion. Ongoing capex aims to boost capacity and strengthen the product mix. The company remains focused on value-added offerings for the steel sector and broad geographic diversification to ensure long-term margin stability.