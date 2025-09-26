Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 26th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened flattish and witnessed selling pressure from the first tick and slipped below the psychological 25k marks. It breached 24950 zones in the second half and broke its 50 DEMA to close with losses of around 170 points. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs - lower lows from the last five sessions. Now till it holds below 25000 zones weakness could be seen towards 24750 then 24600 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 25000 then 25150 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 25100 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike. Call writing is seen at 25000 then 25100 strike while Put writing is seen at 24900 then 24800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24400 to 25400 zones while an immediate range between 24700 to 25100 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened on a negative note and attempted a rebound, moving towards 82000 zones. However it came under renewed selling pressure in the latter part of the session which dragged the index down to 81100 zones. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle with longer higher shadow, highlighting persistent selling pressure at higher levels. The index eventually ended the day with steep losses of around 560 points. Now till it holds below 81500 zones, weakness could be seen towards 81000 then 80700 zones while hurdles can be seen at 81500 then 81700 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower but managed to hold 55000 zones and gradually extended the momentum towards 55300 levels in the first half of the session. Later it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 55100 to 55300 zones but drifted sharply lower towards 54900 levels. It formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale and formation of lower highs is intact from the last five sessions as some pause is seen at the higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels. Now it has to hold above 55000 zones for a bounce towards 55250 then 55555 zones while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 54750 then 54500 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.60% at 24962 levels. Positive setup seen in Hindustan Zinc, Indian Bank, Vedanta, Oil India, HFCL, KEI Industries, BEL, MCX, AU Bank and Kaynes Technology while weakness in Tata Motors, Kalyan jewellers, Asian paint, Trent, TCS, Dalmia Bharat, United Spirits, Torrent Pharma, Godrej properties, HCL Tech and Persistent.

INDOSTAR - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Indostar Capital is showing signs of trend reversal after a prolonged downtrend, with back-to-back doji candles emerging near the 200-week EMA and supertrend support zone. The stock is also holding at a key trendline support, while an inverted hammer formation on the monthly chart indicates potential buying interest. Sustaining above 245 on weekly closing basis is crucial; a close below this level would invalidate the bullish setup.

BUY INDOSTAR CMP 257.80 SL 245.00 TGT 280.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 26th Sept 2025

Ceigall India:

CIL–JSPPPL (JV) Joint Venture between Ceigall India Limited (CIL) and JSP projects Pvt. Ltd (JSPPPL) constituted with CIL holding 80% share and JSPPPL holding 20% share has received Letter of Award from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the Construction of Internal Road of Pocket B, C & D of Aerotropolis S.A.S Nagar (Civil, Public Health and Elect. Works). The size of the order is Rs 509 crore and is to be completed in 24 months.

Exide Industries:

Exide Industries has invested Rs 80 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, "Exide Energy Solutions Limited" ('EESL'), on rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made by Exide Industries in EESL stands to Rs 3,882.23 crore.

EESL is in the process of setting up a green field plant at Bengaluru for manufacturing & selling lithium-ion battery cells, modules and pack business. The equity investment in EESL on a rights basis is to fund the above green field project and meet its various funding requirements.

Polycab:

Polycab witnessed a major block deal where promoters sold 1.5% equity worth Rs 1,740 crore at an average price of Rs 7,458 per share. JP Morgan Fund ICVC picked up nearly 1% stake for Rs 1,107 crore, while Morgan Stanley Asia acquired 2.9 lakh shares for Rs 219 crore. Other buyers included HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Societe Generale, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, among others.

RITES:

RITES has received a letter of award from Talis Logistics, South Africa for “Supply and commissioning of Overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives”. The delivery of the locomotives will be completed within 6 to 8 months from the receipt of Advance. The size of the order stands at USD 18.00 million (CIF).

TVS Motor:

TVS Motor Company announced the establishment of its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy, reinforcing its long-term vision to deliver premium, future-ready mobility solutions across international markets.

As part of this initiative, TVS Motor has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of Engines Engineering S.p.A., an Italian automotive design and engineering powerhouse known for advanced prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and deep experience in MotoGP racing.

The acquisition reflects TVS Motor’s commitment to strengthening its design and engineering base to accelerate the creation of nextgeneration mobility platforms.