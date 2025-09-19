Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 19th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index kick-started the session with a gap-up of nearly 100 points around 25441, and oscillated in a narrow 40-point band during the first half. As the day progressed, bears attempted to drag the index towards the 25350 territory, but in the final half hour, bulls staged a spirited comeback, lifting prices back near the day’s opening high. Despite intraday turbulence, the buy-on-dips narrative remained firmly intact. On the daily chart, Nifty formed a small-bodied candle with a longer lower shadow, clearly indicating buying interest near support levels. The index closed with gains of around 90 points and has now been forming a sequence of higher lows for the last seven sessions, reinforcing the positive undertone. Now it has to hold above 25350 zones for an up move towards 25550 then 25700 zones while supports have shifted higher to 25350 then 25200 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25500 then 25400 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25400 then 25300 strike. Call writing is seen at 25400 then 25500 strike while Put writing is seen at 25400 then 25450 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24900 to 25900 zones while an immediate range between 25200 to 25700 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and moved sideways within a narrow 200 point band during the early part of the session. It later witnessed profit booking from higher levels, but in the final hour, the index rebounded from the support of 82700 climbing back towards the 83000 mark. On the daily chart, the Sensex formed a small bodied candle with a long lower shadow indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. The index eventually ended the day with modest gains of around 320 points, closing above the 83000 level. Now it has hold above 82700 zones for an up move towards 83400 then 83700 zones while supports while supports have shifted higher to 82700 and 82500 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up near 55800 zones but remained consolidative in narrow range of 150 points in between 55650 to 55800 zones in the first half of the session. Later, it failed to hold at higher zones and drifted lower towards 55500 zones at latter part of the session but again good recovery was seen from its key support zones of 55500 zones towards 55750 levels. It formed a small bearish candle on daily scale with long lower shadow as buying interest is visible at lower levels and forming higher lows from last nine sessions. Now it has to hold above 55500 zones for an up move towards 56000 then 56250 zones while on the downside support is seen at 55500 then 55250 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.34% at 25510 levels. Positive setup seen in Glenmark, Biocon, Mankind, Laurus Lab, Aurobindo Pharma, LTI Mindtree, AB Capital, Kfin Technologies, LTF and Eternal while weakness in Kalyan Jewellers, PI industries, Coal India, Solar Industries, Inox Wind, Cyient, Titan, Trent, Oil India, BSE and United Spirits.

PARADEEP - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Paradeep is looking good at current levels. Since listing the stock has taken support of its weekly super trend. History shows it bounces from those levels after witnessing correction. After touching 230 levels, the stock has corrected close to 25% indicating good risk-reward ratio. The kind of rally witnessed earlier from the super trend support reflects potential bounce back on the cards. Once the stock sustains and crosses 190 levels, we may see further upside.

BUY PARADEEP CMP 169.88 SL 160.80 TGT 188.26

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 19th Sept 2025

Allied Blenders:

ABD Maestro Pvt.Ltd., the super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), announced the debut of its portfolio at the Duty-Free Travel Retail at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru as the first, with plans to follow in Delhi International Airport and Mumbai in quick succession, this milestone marks ABD Maestro’s entry into the country’s Airport Duty Free Travel Retail business. The expansion underscores the company’s confidence and ambition to place its super premium and luxury spirits alongside the world’s finest.

Arfin India:

The company has secured a significant order from its distributor, JFE Shoji India Pvt Ltd, a domestic entity of JFE Shoji Corporation, Japan, for the local supply of Aluminium Ingots, Aluminium Wire Rods, and Aluminium Cubes/Shots.

The order is for an aggregate quantity of 6,900 MT, valued at approx Rs 180 crore, to be executed over a period of six months from October 2025 to March 2026. This amounts to a monthly supply of around 1,150 MT, with a value of approx Rs 30 crore per month. This order further strengthens the company's domestic & international presence and reflects the trust and long-term relationship with its distributor.

Metropolis Healthcare:

Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare announced the completion of its fourth acquisition in the last 10 months, with Dr. R.S. Patil’s Ambika Pathology Laboratory (“Ambika Pathology”) in Kolhapur joining the Metropolis network.

Founded and operated by Dr. Rajendra Sadashiv Patil, the NABL-accredited facility is among the region’s leading diagnostic providers and has been acquired through a Business Transfer Agreement.

Ambika Pathology to be developed into a mini regional reference lab, offering 4,000+ advanced and specialty diagnostics to patients in Kolhapur and neighbouring Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns thereby building strong regional clusters.

Texmaco Rail:

M/s. Ultratech Cement Limited has awarded an order of Rs 86.85 crore to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd for BCFC Wagons along with Brake Van to be delivered by March 2026.

Ceigall India:

The Board at its meeting held on 18th September has considered and approved the lending of Rs 50 crore as convertible loan in the form of Inter-Corporate Deposit (ICD) to CCCL and to acquire Equity Shares of CCCL as may be approved the Hon'ble NCLT, instead of through the earlier proposal of acquisition of CCCL, by merger of CIPPL with CCCL.

On obtaining the Order of NCLT, Ceigall initially is expected to hold upto 94% of the Shareholding and 5% by the existing shareholders & lenders of C & C Construction Ltd. Eventually, Ceigall will reduce by offloading its shareholding in C & C Construction Limited from 94% to hold upto 75%.