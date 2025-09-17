Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 17th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and sky rocketed with a breakout in the initial hour. It continued momentum and witnessed fresh buying in the last hour and inched towards 25260 levels. Bulls were seen in full action and respected base of 25050 to close near its higher band with gains of around 170 points. It formed a bullish candle on daily frame and has been making higher lows from the last seven sessions. Now it has to hold above 25150 zones for an up move towards 25350 then 25500 zones while supports can be seen at 25150 then 25050 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25200 then 25500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25200 then 25000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25200 then 25300 strike while Put writing is seen at 25200 then 25100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24800 to 25600 zones while an immediate range between 25000 to 25500 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and quickly moved higher in the initial hour, crossing 82000 marks. It then traded sideways within a narrow range of 250 points before resuming its up move towards 82400 zones. On the daily chart, the index formed a bullish candle reflecting buying interest emerging at lower levels. It eventually closed the session with strong gains of around 600 points. Now it has to hold above 82000 zones for an up move towards 82700 then 83000 zones while supports while supports have shifted higher to 82000 and 81700 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower but managed to hold 54800 zones and gradually extended the momentum towards 55200 levels in the first half of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 55000 to 55200 zones with an overall positive bias. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale as buying interest was seen for most part of the session. The rate sensitive Index has seen a decent move of 1000 points in last six sessions as gradual buying was seen from lower levels and is holding above its 100 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 55000 zones for an up move towards 55555 then 55750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 55000 then 54750 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.74% at 25351 levels. Positive setup seen in GMR Airport, Cyient, NHPC, Amber Enterprise, Supreme Industries, Kotak Bank, LT, Bharat Forge, RVNL and Prestige Estate while weakness in Syngene International, VBL, BSE, MCX, Indian Hotel, Angel One, Godrej Consumer products, Max Healthcare, Tata Consumer product and Asian Paints

JSWINFRA - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY



The stock has been trading above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily charts indicating strength. We have seen a similar kind of pattern last week as well after consolidating the stock rose sharply. Today’s sharp uptick was also followed by 3 days of sideways moves. The stock is likely to follow the same pattern before the next upmove supported by positive super trend indicator and increasing RSI along with pick up in volumes.

BUY JSWINFRA CMP 326.20 SL 315.00 TGT 339.95

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 17th Sept 2025

Railtel:

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The order received is for development of hybrid Smart Classroom and ICT Lab at different Colleges and University in Bihar under PM-USHA Scheme. The estimated size of Order as per LOA is Rs 57.48 crore and are to be executed by 16th March 2026.

Angel One:

With respect to in-principle approval granted by the Board on 23rd July 2025, to incorporate an associate company in collaboration with LivWell Holding Company Pte. the company was incorporated in the name of “ANGEL ONE LIVWELL LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED” on 11th September 2025 with an investment of Rs 1.04 billion. The proposed investment will enable them to expand its presence in the broader financial services ecosystem, complementing its existing business and driving long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

HCL Technologies:

HCL Software announced the launch of HCL Unica+ in India, an AI-first MarTech platform designed for the Intelligence Economy. This platform marks a major step toward helping Indian businesses deliver hyper-personalized, data-driven marketing at scale. In a market with over 800 million internet users, where attention is a scarce commodity and trust is the new currency, HCL Unica+ is the game-changer. It’s built to address the unique challenges of India’s diverse, multi-lingual landscape, enabling brands to connect with a digital-native population that expects relevance at every touchpoint.

Quality Power:

Quality Power Electrical Equipments has received a purchase order for the supply of reactors for the STATCOM Project. The total value of the order is approximately Rs 11.5 crore (Excluding taxes). This is the single large order in the domestic market and the timeline to execute the same is within 12 months.

Krystal Integrated Services:

Krystal Integrated Services has secured a significant three-year contract valued at approx Rs 168 crore by the Director of Medical Education (DME), Government of Andhra Pradesh. Under this agreement, Krystal will deploy trained housekeeping personnel, modern cleaning equipment, and technology-enabled processes to ensure high standards of hygiene and cleanliness in critical healthcare environments. The scope includes general and specialized sanitation services at government hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, and associated healthcare institutions across the Zone.