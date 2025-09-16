Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 16th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened flattish and clustered between the previous day’s range. It respected 25050 as support suggesting that bulls are in control yet facing resistance at the neckline near 25150 zones. It formed an inside bar on daily frame and has been making higher lows from the last six sessions. Now it has to hold above 25050 zones for an up move towards 25250 then 25350 zones while supports can be seen at 25000 then 24900 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25100 then 25500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25100 strike. Call writing is seen at 25100 then 25150 strike while Put writing is seen at 25100 then 25050 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24700 to 25300 zones while an immediate range between 24900 to 25200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and traded sideways within a narrow band of 250 points for most part of the session. It made an attempt to cross the crucial resistance at the 82000 mark but faced profit booking at that level. On the daily chart the index formed a small bodied candle indicating buying interest on declines but a restricted upside at higher levels. It eventually ended the day with losses of around 120 points. Now it has hold above 81600 zones for an up move towards 82000 then 82300 zones while supports can be seen at 81600 and 81400 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note and gradually extended the momentum towards 55000 zones in the first half of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 54800 to 55000 zones with an overall positive bias. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels and holding above its 100 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 54750 zones for an up move towards 55250 then 55555 zones while on the downside support is seen at 54750 then 54500 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.14% at 25169 levels. Positive setup seen in SBI Cards, NHPC, Tube Investments, Siemens, HUDCO, Titaghar Rail System, RVNL, BDL, DLF and Tata Chemicals while weakness in Biocon, Bandhan Bank, Marico, UPL, Torrent Pharma, SRF, Titan, Coforge, Infosys and TCS.

MAFATIND - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has been consolidating since August but trades above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily charts. In fact in today’s session as well, the stock has respected its 40 as well as 200 EMA levels and closed above that reflecting strength in stock price. The super trend indicator is positive supported by positive RSI divergence visible that reinforces positive momentum.

BUY MAFATIND CMP 141.65 SL 135.75 TGT 150.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 16th Sept 2025

Lemon Tree Hotels:

The Company has signed a License Agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Gaya, Bihar. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. This hotel will feature 56 well-appointed rooms, restaurants, a banquet, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa along with other public areas. With this signing, the Company further enhances and strengthens its footprint in Bihar, where they operate one hotel and have one more upcoming.

Zydus Lifesciences:

Zydus Lifesciences has released the first FDA-approved generic of phenylpropanolamine hydrochloride tablets, a trusted treatment for managing urinary incontinence in dogs. This latest product underscores ZyVet’s mission to bring trusted, high-quality, and cost-effective therapies to veterinary professionals across the United States. With the launch of phenylpropanolamine hydrochloride tablets, ZyVet reinforces its role as a leader in the underserved generics space – bringing affordable innovation to animal care and making essential treatments more accessible for everyday pet owners and their veterinarians.

Manali Petrochemicals:

The Company has been granted Certification Marks Licences by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the polyether polyols and polyester polyols, valid for a period of one year. The grant of these BIS IS Licences marks a significant milestone, reaffirming their commitment to the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance for products and processes. It reflects continued adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and strengthens the customer trust in the Company. This achievement also reinforces its commitment to the “Make in India” initiative.

Transrail Lighting:

Transrail Lighting Limited a leading turnkey EPC company in Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) with diversified operations across Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, has bagged new orders of Rs 421 crore, including a large Transmission Line Contract in a new country in Africa. These additions have taken the Company’s FY26 order inflows beyond Rs 3,500 crore as of August 2025, reflecting a growth of 78% YoY.

Ethos:

Ethos Limited has inaugurated a new exclusive Ethos Watch Boutique located at the First floor, Unit no. F69A, Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi, 110017. This boutique marks a significant milestone in strengthening luxury brand portfolio and further consolidating their presence in one of India’s most prominent luxury retail markets.

With this launch, the Company continues to make the world’s most exclusive brands more accessible to discerning customers in India, in line with strategic vision of delivering unparalleled luxury experiences.