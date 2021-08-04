Market opens at record high: Nifty crosses 16,200, Sensex above 54,000

The markets are on a roll on Wednesday (August 4). The Sensex touched 54,000 mark for the first time. The Sensex was up 241.91 points or 0.45 percent at 54065.27, and the Nifty was up 103.10 points or 0.64 percent at 16233.90. About 1391 shares have advanced, 338 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.

The S&P 500 index closed at record high on Tuesday on gains in Apple and healthcare stocks, despite concerns over a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus taking some shine off an upbeat corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 278.24 points or 0.8 percent to 35,116.4, the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to 4,423.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to 14,761.30. The markets could open higher, in line with largely positive Asian markets today and higher US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Asian shares advance

Asian shares advance to one-week highs on Wednesday, led largely by strong US corporate earnings, although the mood remained cautious as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus clouds the global economic outlook.

4 IPOs will open for subscription

Four initial public offerings worth more than Rs 3,600 crore open for subscription on August 4 and close on August 6--Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles and Krsnaa Diagnostics.

Experts recommend investing in Krsnaa Diagnostics and Devyani International shares because both could make listing gains and are also good long-term bets.

Quarterly earnings today

Adani Green, Apollo Tyre, HPCL, State Bank of India, Tata Communcation, Titan Company, Bosch, and Godrej Consumer Products.

Stocks to watch

Godrej Properties, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services