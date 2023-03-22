Mark Zuckerberg, Meta faces new lawsuit for failing to address sex trafficking

Mark Zuckerberg | File Photo

New York: Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta Plaforms executives and directors have been accused of failing to do enough to stop sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation on Faebook and Instagram. Reports stated that a new lawsuit has been filed in a court over the same.

Investment and Pension funders owning Meta stock made the complaint public late on Monday and also said that Meta's leadership and board failed to protect the company's and shareholders' interests by not paying heed to 'systematic evidence' of criminal activity, an report in NDTV stated.

The complaint, according to the report, stated that the board failed to explain how they reach the root of a problem and that logical inference of the same is that the top executives consciously let Meta's platforms to facilitate sex/human trafficking.

What's the case all about?

The lawsuit, the report said, a derivative case wherein shareholders sue top officers, directors who allegedly have breached their duties.

The top execs have to pay the damaged to company instead of the shareholders.

Meta rejects claims

Meanwhile, Meta has rejected the basis of the lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court.

The company in a statement on Tuesday said in a statement that they prohibit human exploitation and child sexual exploitation and that the claims made in lawsuit 'mischaracterise' their efforts to combat such activities. Meta said their goal is to prevent people seeking to exploit others using their platform.

Meta faced allegations for being haven for sexual misconduct

Zuckerberg had told Congress that they focus on many serious threats including child exploitation.

California-based, Meta, has long faced accusations that their platforms like Instagram, Facebook are haven for sexual misconduct.

It is separately facing multiple lawsuits from families of teens and children who reportedly are suffering from mental health issues after becoming addicted to Faceboook and Instagram.

Zuckerberg, Meta's billionaire co-founder and chief executive, told Congress in 2019 that child exploitation was "one of the most serious threats that we focus on."

