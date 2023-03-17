Meta employee loses job while on maternity leave, says 'top performers were let go' | Canva

Meta the parent company of Facebook, announced its decision to let go another 10,000 employees this year after firing close to 11,000 employees last year in November. Many of the employees that were impacted during this period have taken to LinkedIn to share their story. One such employee who took to LinkedIn to talk about the recent firing by the company was Sara Schneider. She had spent close to three years at the company and was part of the talent acquisition and recruiting team.

In the LinkedIn post she said her maternity leave was cut off due to the 'brutal meta layoffs’ and these were not based on performance as the company let go many of the top performers.

She also added that she spent an amazing three years at the company and was honored to have spent time recruiting for the People Team as well as the Software Engineering Team.

Sara Schneider's LinkedIn post |

In her post she also spoke about going through a postpartum hemorrhage. She said, "During my birth process, I suffered from an almost fatal postpartum hemorrhage 8 hours after giving birth. I lost over 5 Liters of blood with massive blood clots and blood pressure in the 50's. Although incredibly traumatic, I know I was kept alive for a reason. It gives me perspective that I have a purpose, and the hills and valleys of life are just that – temporary. I made a promise to myself that if I made it out alive, I wouldn't sweat life so much and be grateful for everything around me."

Meta employee asks if Mark Zuckerberg has taken a cut

Prior to Schneider, Andi Allen, another Meta employee, said she was sacked during her maternity leave. In her post she further went on to ask 'Has Mark Zuckerberg taken a pay cut?'

Allen was a Senior Technical Recruiter also said that her team was top notch and the way the company is handling the matter is very poor.

Meta to close 5,000 job openings

On the other hand the tech giant is also planning to close roughly 5,000 opening, flatten middle management and scrap lower-priority projects. Mark Zuckerberg had earlier said that the company will ask managers to become individual contributors and they will be assigned less than 10 direct reports helping make the organization be flatter.

Zuckerberg has also called this year as a year of efficiency for the company.