Marico Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Marico Limited | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited on Tuesday announced that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed on December 26, 2023, has allotted 18,310 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

Consequent to the allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 1,29,38,33,608 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,38,33,608 to 1,29,38,51,918 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,38,51,918.

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company

Marico Limited shares

The shares of Marico Limited on Tuesday at 1:40 pm IST were at Rs 530.25,up by 1.42 per cent.