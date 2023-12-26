Bharat Electronics Secures ₹445 Cr Deal For UP Dial 112 Project

Bharat Electronics | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Navratna DPSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract for a value of Rs 445 Cr with the UP Government on 23 Dec 2023 for next generation UP Dial 112 project, the company announced through an exchange filing.

BEL will be providing comprehensive and state-of-art hardware, AI based software tools and Cyber Security solutions for the Dial 112 project, which is spread across the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

BEL is happy to be associated with the UP Government for this project, which is one of Asia's biggest emergency response system. BEL will be utilizing the ecosystem of domestic suppliers, including MSME,s for execution of this project, the company said in the regulatory filing.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 233 Cr since the last disclosure on 22nd Dec 2023 and these orders pertain to Communication Display Units, Thermal Imaging cameras and other miscellaneous spares & services.

BEL has cumulatively received orders worth Rs.26,613 Cr in the current financial year 2023-24.

Bharat Electronics Limited shares

The shares of Bharat Electronics Limied on Tuesday at 12:40 pm IST were at Rs 183, up by 4.69 per cent.