 IndusInd Bank Launches ‘eSvarna’, India’s First Corporate Credit Card On RuPay Network
This launch positions IndusInd Bank as the first in the country to integrate UPI functionality with a Corporate Credit Card. The card facilitates smooth transactions at merchant outlets and allows users the flexibility to make UPI payments by linking the card with UPI-enabled apps.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Launches ‘eSvarna’, India’s First Corporate Credit Card On RuPay Network | Image: IndusInd Bank (Representative)

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘IndusInd Bank eSvarna’, India’s first Corporate Credit Card on RuPay network, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This launch positions IndusInd Bank as the first in the country to integrate UPI functionality with a Corporate Credit Card. The card facilitates smooth transactions at merchant outlets and allows users the flexibility to make UPI payments by linking the card with UPI-enabled apps.

The IndusInd Bank eSvarna credit card on the RuPay network comes with an array of exclusive perks and rewards. IndusInd Bank eSvarna credit cardholders can look forward to a luxurious travel experience, including complimentary lounge access and fuel surcharge waiver. Corporate travellers can receive the added benefit of comprehensive travel insurance coverage and an exclusive rewards program meticulously crafted for corporate entities,

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, "At IndusInd Bank, we always believe in being one-step ahead for offering service that exceeds the customers’ expectations. The introduction of India's first 'Corporate Credit Card' on the RuPay network is a testament to our constant endeavour in elevating customer experience. The product comes from our deep understanding of the segment and we are delighted to introduce a compelling proposition for Indian professionals and businessmen who travel extensively and has a need for lifestyle-related value added benefits."

IndusInd Bank shares

The shares of IndusInd Bank on Tuesday at 11:58 am IST were at Rs 1,574.50, up by 0.78 per cent.

IndusInd Bank Launches 'eSvarna', India's First Corporate Credit Card On RuPay Network

IndusInd Bank Launches 'eSvarna', India's First Corporate Credit Card On RuPay Network

