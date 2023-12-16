IndusInd Bank Announces 33,600 Equity Shares Under ESOP

IndusInd Bank Announces Equity Shares Under ESOP | File photo

IndusInd Bank Limited on Saturday announced that the company has allotted 33,600 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each on December 16, 2023 to those grantees who had exercised their option under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The Paid up Share Capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs 7,776,985,820 (777,698,582 equity shares of Rs.10 each) to Rs. 7,777,321,820 (777,732,182 equity shares of Rs.10 each).

The shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respect.

IndusInd Bank Limited shares

The shares of IndusInd Bank on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 1,567.10, up by 0.99 per cent.

Prior to this allotment, on December 5, 2023, the Bank has allotted 95,195 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each of the Bank under its Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS). The Paid up Share Capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs 7,776,033,870 (777,603,387 equity shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 7,776,985,820 (777,698,582 equity shares of Rs 10 each).