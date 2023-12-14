 Marico Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Marico Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Marico Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed on December 14, 2023, has allotted 94,100 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 1,29,37,39,508 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,37,39,508 to 1,29,38,33,608 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs.1,29,38,33,608.

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company

The shares of Marico Limited on Monday at 11:23 am IST were trading at Rs 542.20, up by 0.44 percent.

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
