Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Bandhan Bank Limited on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Bank on December 12, 2023, approved the allotment of 181 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

The equity shares so allotted under the ESOP Series 1 shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects including dividend.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,10,90,73,730 comprising of 1,61,09,07,373 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to Rs. 16,10,90,75,540 comprising of 1,61,09,07,554 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paidup.

Bandhan Bank Limited shares

The shares of Bandhan Bank Limited on Tuesday at 11:45 am IST were trading at Rs 241.90, up by 1.66 percent.