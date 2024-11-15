 Mankind Pharma Pledges 39.68% Stake In Subsidiary BSV For ₹5,000 Crore NCDs
This comes as part of the terms of three debenture trust deeds dated October 10, 2024.

Oliviya Kunjumon Updated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Mankind Pharma Limited, one of the major player in the pharmaceutical industru, on Friday (November 15) through an exchange filing announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) has pledged 39.68 per cent of BSV’s equity shares to Catalyst Trusteeship Limited as security for its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 5,000 crores.

The agreements were executed between Mankind Pharma and Catalyst Trusteeship Limited to secure three series of listed, rated, secured, redeemable, and transferable non-convertible debentures.

Details of the Pledge Agreement

The pledge was formalised through an agreement on November 14, 2024.

"As per the terms and conditions of Pledge Agreement executed on November 14, 2024 between the Catalyst Trusteeship Limited (“Common Security Trustee”), BSV and the Company, 39.68% equity shares of BSV have been pledged in favour of the Common Security Trustee as security for listed, rated, secured, redeemable, transferable non-convertible debentures aggregating to INR 5,000 crores (“NCDs”) issued by the Company in 3 Series pursuant to 3 debenture trust deeds," added the company in the regulatory filing.

About Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

BSV became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mankind Pharma on October 23, 2024. Known in biotechnology and vaccines segment, BSV plays an important part in the Mankind Pharma’s overall business strategy and financial structure.

"The equity shares will remain pledged until the settlement of NCDs," added the company in the BSE filing.

Mankind Pharma Shares

The shares of Mankind Pharma on Thursday (November 14) ended the day at Rs 2,600.00, up by 2.68 per cent.

