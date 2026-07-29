Manipal Health Raises ₹4,167 Crore From Anchor Investors, ₹9,275-Crore IPO Opens For Public Subscription

Manipal Health raised Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors as its Rs 9,275-crore IPO opened. |

New Delhi: Manipal Health Enterprises has raised Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Rs 9,275-crore initial public offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO received 6 percent subscription in the initial hours, according to NSE data available until 1.30 pm. The three-day public issue will close on July 31.

Anchor Demand

Manipal Health allotted more than 7.06 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 590 each, the upper end of the IPO price band.

Participants included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Allianz Global Investors Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia, Natixis International Fund, Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe.

Domestic mutual funds, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund and HSBC Mutual Fund, also joined the anchor round.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 560-590 per share. At the upper end, Manipal Health will be valued at over Rs 77,600 crore.

Issue Details

The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 8,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.16 crore shares by promoters and existing investors.

Imperius Healthcare Investments and Manipal Education and Medical Group India, along with TPG and other shareholders, will sell part of their holdings through the offer for sale.

Manipal Health plans to use Rs 5,378 crore from the fresh issue to repay or prepay borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals.

Another Rs 574 crore will be used to acquire a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals, while the remaining amount will support general corporate needs.

Hospital Network

Manipal Health runs a network of multispeciality hospitals providing outpatient, tertiary and quaternary healthcare services.

As of March 31, 2026, it operated 49 hospitals across India with 13,037 licensed beds. During FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 10,336 crore and a profit of Rs 916.52 crore.

Its shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on or around August 5.