Ardee Industries To Launch ₹426 Crore IPO On August 5; Price Band Set At ₹50-53 |

New Delhi: Ardee Industries Ltd, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, on Wednesday said it will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 5 to raise up to Rs 426 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

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The price band has been fixed at Rs 50-53 per equity share for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at Rs 1,671 crore.

The three-day initial share sale will conclude on August 7, while the anchor investor bidding will take place on August 4, the company announced.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 320 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.99 crore equity shares by promoters -- Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal.

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At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size is pegged at about Rs 426 crore.

Of the fresh issue, Rs 220 crore will be earmarked for funding the company's incremental working capital requirements, Rs 20 crore will go towards debt repayment, and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had outstanding borrowings of Rs 182 crore, the management said.

Ahead of the IPO, the company witnessed secondary share transactions worth around Rs 115 crore involving a mix of institutional investors, seasoned market participants and family offices.

The transactions, executed in two tranches on July 24 and July 27 at Rs 53 per share, saw participation from investors, including Ashish Kacholia, Rohit Kothari-led Winro Commercial, Bharat Value Fund, Jaisinghani Family Office, Jagdish Master Family Office, Anuj Sheth Family Office and Gagan Chaturvedi Family Office.

Ardee Industries operates in the circular economy segment, focusing on recovering and recycling end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. It also reclaims critical resources from waste streams and manufactures pure lead and lead alloys used in sectors such as energy storage, e-mobility, automotive and chemicals.

The company's brand 'Ardee' is listed on the MCX platform which provides customers and commodity traders a platform to purchase and trade in its product, pure lead.

On the financial front, Ardee Industries' revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,167.65 crore in FY26 from Rs 462.96 crore in FY24.

During the period, profit after tax also climbed to Rs 84.68 crore in FY26 from Rs 8.95 crore in FY24.

Overall, the issue has reserved 50 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

The company's equity shares are likely to debut on the exchanges on August 12.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)