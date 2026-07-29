 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q1 Net Profit Up 43.83% At ₹172.84 Crore
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Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q1 Net Profit Up 43.83% At ₹172.84 Crore

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd on Wednesday reported a significant rise in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27. The company's profit after tax increased by 43.83 per cent year-on-year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q1 Net Profit Up 43.83% At ₹172.84 Crore

Mumbai: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd announced on Wednesday that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹172.84 crore, a 43.83 per cent increase compared to ₹120.18 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,814.62 crore, up from ₹1,309.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, marking a 38.53 per cent rise. Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,914.18 crore, an increase from ₹1,382.42 crore year-on-year.

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Quarterly Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1,682.66 crore, compared to ₹1,215.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Cost of materials consumed increased to ₹1,244.23 crore from ₹679.87 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹15.09, up from ₹10.49 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This reflects the improved financial performance during the period.

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Board Meeting Details

The unaudited financial results were approved by the company’s Board of Directors at a meeting held on 29 July 2026. The meeting commenced at 11:45 hours and concluded at 13:30 hours on the same day.

Auditor's Review

Statutory auditors, Guha Nandi & Co., have carried out a limited review of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The review was conducted in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410.

Regulatory Compliance

The company confirmed that the financial results were prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Necessary publications of the financial results are being made in English, Hindi, and local daily newspapers.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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