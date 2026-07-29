J&K Bank Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹428.80 Crore In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited announced on 29 July 2026 that its consolidated net profit after tax rose to ₹428.80 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This compares to a net profit of ₹484.53 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹798.56 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹3,764.96 crore, up from ₹3,521.14 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹3,535.79 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated total expenses were ₹3,060.13 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹2,846.69 crore in the year-ago period and ₹2,623.20 crore in the preceding quarter.

Key Ratios

The consolidated capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) for the quarter was 16.54%, with a CET1 ratio of 13.75% and a Tier 1 ratio of 14.63%. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) before extraordinary items for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹3.89.

Accounting Policy Change

The bank revised its accounting policy for the recognition of expenditure and income from Priority Sector Lending Certificates (PSLCs) effective 1 April 2026.

This change resulted in an increase of ₹56.29 crore in the bank's profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The bank also transferred ₹263.63 crore from the Investment Fluctuation Reserve to the General Reserve.

Asset Quality

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the standalone operations amounted to ₹3,088.94 crore, or 2.37% of gross advances, as of 30 June 2026. Net NPAs were ₹769.31 crore, or 0.60% of net advances, for the standalone results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.