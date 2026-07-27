Mangalam Worldwide Q1 Profit Rises 19% To ₹12.02 Crore, Total Income Grows 13% As Company Expands Green Energy Capacity

Mangalam Worldwide Reports Higher Q1 Profit. |

New Delhi: Mangalam Worldwide Ltd (MWL), a fully integrated stainless steel manufacturer, reported an 18.7 percent increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 12.02 crore for the quarter ended June 2026.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 10.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total Income Records Double-Digit Growth

Total income during the quarter rose 13.4 percent to Rs 316.85 crore, compared with Rs 279.41 crore in the same period last year.

The company said it continued to strengthen its manufacturing operations while expanding its product range to meet changing customer needs. It also remained focused on supplying high-quality stainless steel products in both domestic and international markets.

Focus on Renewable Energy

During the quarter, Mangalam Worldwide further strengthened its renewable energy portfolio by commissioning a 10.4 MW ground-mounted solar power plant.

The company already had a 1.2 MW rooftop solar installation, taking its total installed solar power capacity to 11.6 MW.

According to the company, this investment supports its efforts to improve sustainability while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

Management Outlook

Managing Director Chandragupt Prakash Mangal said the company's first-quarter performance reflects steady progress in executing its long-term growth plans.

He said the new solar project strengthens the company's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable manufacturing. He added that Mangalam Worldwide will continue expanding its presence in value-added stainless steel products while exploring new opportunities to widen its market reach and improve its competitive position.

About the Company

Established in 1995, Mangalam Worldwide is a fully integrated stainless steel manufacturer. Its operations cover the entire production process, from scrap melting to manufacturing seamless pipes and tubes.

The company also produces stainless steel billets, ingots, flat bars, round bars, bright bars, seamless pipes and tubes, heat exchanger tubes and U-tubes, serving customers across multiple industries.