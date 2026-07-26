Markets Brace For Volatile Week, Oil Prices, US Fed Decision And Q1 Earnings To Set The Tone

Markets may remain volatile this week as investors track oil prices, the US Fed policy decision, West Asia tensions. |

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are expected to remain volatile this week as investors closely watch crude oil prices, the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, tensions in West Asia and a packed quarterly earnings calendar.

Global Factors in Focus

Analysts said the ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran has increased uncertainty in global markets. Investors will closely monitor any further developments in West Asia, especially the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.

Any disruption to oil shipments could push crude prices higher. Rising oil prices may increase inflation and affect economic growth, making investors more cautious.

All Eyes on the US Fed

The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting will be another major event for global markets this week.

Most experts expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. However, investors will pay close attention to the central bank's comments on inflation, economic growth and future rate decisions.

Analysts believe the Fed's outlook will influence global investor sentiment and foreign investment flows into emerging markets, including India.

Domestic Data and Earnings

In India, investors will also watch the June Industrial Production (IIP) data for clues about the country's economic activity.

At the same time, quarterly earnings from several large companies are expected to keep stock-specific action high.

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Major companies scheduled to announce results this week include Coal India, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Sun Pharma.

Strong or weak earnings from these companies could significantly influence overall market sentiment.

Markets Ended Last Week Lower

Indian equity markets closed sharply lower last week amid rising global concerns.

The BSE Sensex fell 2,091.68 points (2.67 percent), while the NSE Nifty declined 566.85 points (2.32 percent), reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of this week's key global and domestic events.