Manba Finance Reports 37% Income Growth, Profit Up 39% In Q4

For FY26, total income increased 32 percent to Rupees 330.2 crore from Rupees 251.0 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Manba Finance Limited reported strong growth in income and profit for Q4 FY26, supported by higher lending activity and expansion in its loan portfolio. Total income for the March 2026 quarter rose 37 percent year-on-year to Rupees 93.4 crore from Rupees 68.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit increased 39 percent to Rupees 11.1 crore compared with Rupees 8.0 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, total income improved 3.8 percent from Rupees 90.0 crore in Q3 FY26, although net profit declined from Rupees 13.1 crore due to higher tax expenses and impairment costs.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total expenses during Q4 FY26 rose 35 percent year-on-year to Rupees 76.5 crore from Rupees 56.8 crore. Finance costs increased sharply to Rupees 42.6 crore compared with Rupees 29.0 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting growth in borrowings and lending operations. Impairment on financial instruments also rose to Rupees 8.6 crore from Rupees 6.7 crore.

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Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 16.3 crore from Rupees 13.4 crore. Despite the higher costs, profit before tax climbed 51 percent year-on-year to Rupees 16.9 crore. Sequentially, expenses rose 4.9 percent from Rupees 72.9 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers

The company continued to expand its lending business during FY26. Loans on the balance sheet increased to Rupees 1,560 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 1,146 crore a year earlier. Debt securities outstanding also rose to Rupees 482.9 crore from Rupees 238.8 crore. Gross Stage 3 assets improved to 3.58 percent from 3.68 percent, while net Stage 3 assets narrowed to 2.67 percent from 2.82 percent. Basic earnings per share for the quarter rose to Rupees 2.21 from Rupees 1.60 in the year-ago period.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total income increased 32 percent to Rupees 330.2 crore from Rupees 251.0 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 20 percent to Rupees 45.4 crore from Rupees 37.8 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 61.5 crore from Rupees 50.1 crore. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.25 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.