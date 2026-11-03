Man Infraconstruction Secures EPC Orders Worth ₹583 Crore; Portfolio Rises To ₹858 Crore

Man Infraconstruction |

Mumbai: Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured two new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work orders aggregating ₹583 crore, strengthening its EPC portfolio to approximately ₹858 crore.

The Mumbai-based infrastructure and real estate development company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing submitted to the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

₹508 Crore Residential Tower Project In Marine Lines

Of the two new orders, the larger contract, valued at ₹508 crore, involves the construction of a skyscraper residential tower at Marine Lines in South Mumbai. The project adds to the company's high-rise construction portfolio and its presence in Mumbai's residential infrastructure segment. MICL has experience in executing residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects across India.

₹75 Crore Order For JNPA Reclamation Works

The second project involves a ₹75 crore Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Private Limited (BMCTPL). The contract covers triangular yard-surcharging and reclamation works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), also known as Nhava Sheva Port, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company described the BMCTPL assignment as a repeat order, reflecting its existing relationship with the port terminal operator.

EPC Portfolio Increases To ₹858 Crore

Following the addition of the two projects, MICL Group's EPC portfolio has increased from ₹275 crore as of September 2026 to approximately ₹858 crore. The company stated that the expanded portfolio would strengthen revenue visibility for its standalone EPC business over the coming years. MICL Group has more than six decades of EPC experience across ports, infrastructure, mass housing and high-rise construction. According to the filing, the group has executed more than 60 million square feet of construction across over 60 projects.

Management Comments On New Orders

Commenting on the development, Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL Group, said the addition of the two orders marked a significant milestone for its EPC business. He highlighted the company's capabilities in high-rise construction and port infrastructure execution. Management also stated that MICL would continue using its EPC capabilities for captive requirements while selectively pursuing external projects, with a focus on predictable cash flows and margins.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's regulatory filing dated November 3, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.