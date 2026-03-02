Malaysia Airlines Keeps London, Paris Flights On Track Amid West Asia Airspace Disruptions | @MAS

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia Airlines on Monday confirmed that all its services to London and Paris are operating as scheduled, even as several global carriers suspend or reroute flights due to escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a statement on X, the airline said it has implemented alternative flight paths to avoid affected airspace while maintaining the highest safety standards.

"Malaysia Airlines confirms that all services to London and Paris continue to operate as scheduled. To ensure the highest safety standards, our flights are utilising alternative routes to avoid affected regions. While this may result in slightly longer flight times, the safety of our passengers and crew remains our absolute priority. We understand the challenges currently facing travelers in the region. Our teams are standing by to assist those with urgent travel needs or passengers impacted by broader regional disruptions," the airline said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Malaysia Airlines added that its teams are on standby to assist passengers with urgent travel needs or those impacted by broader regional disruptions. Travellers have been advised to update their contact details via the "My Booking" section on the airline's official website to receive timely notifications regarding their flights.

The carrier is also offering assistance through live chat support and dedicated helpline numbers within and outside Malaysia.

The assurance comes at a time when major airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Qatar Airways and Emirates, have suspended or extended the suspension of services to several Middle Eastern destinations amid ongoing regional instability.

IndiGo has extended the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace and is offering passengers waivers and flexible rescheduling options until March 7, 2026. Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh for March 3, while Qatar Airways has halted operations due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Click Here For US-Iran-Israel War Live Updates

Also Watch:

Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai until March 3 afternoon, offering rebooking or full refunds to affected passengers.

The disruptions follow heightened tensions in the Middle East region after US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family. Following the strikes, Iran also launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, which have resulted in airspace closures across the region and widespread impact on international aviation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)