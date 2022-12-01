Make in Odisha Conclave 2022: State bags investment intent of over Rs 7.2 lakh crore on 1st day

Odisha bagged investment intent of a whoping over Rs 7.2 lakh crore on the first working day of the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 on Thursday. The five-day biannual flagship investor’s summit of the government of Odisha was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Janata Maidan ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Odisha’s Minister for Industries, Energy and MSME, Pratap Keshari Deb told FPJ on Thursday that on the first working day of the summit the state received investment intent of over Rs 7.2L Crore. “The figure is expected to go up by the end of the conclave,” he said.

The investment is estimated to generate employment avenue for over 3.8 lakh people, a top Odisha government official said. Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Patnaik hosted a plenary session with captains of Indian industry, business and consular delegates from around 9 countries, including Country Partners of the event – Japan, Germany and Norway.

Patnaik said with the rapid strides made by the state in several key sectors of industry in the last one decade, Odisha aims at becoming a 3 trillion dollar economy in the near future. He said soon Odisha will become a gateway to East and South East Asia.

54 top industrialists of the country, including LN Mittal, Kiran Adani, Sajjan and Naveen Jindal, Anil Agarwal, Vineet Mittal, TV Narendra attended the plenary session along with over 2,000 top entrepreneurs. A total of 212 companies from home and abroad are participating in the industry summit, including Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and China.

The second day witnessed the signing of 21 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and several Letters of Intent (LoIs). A total of 13 sessions, including business sessions, were held during the day. On the second working day of the Conclave tomorrow, 10 sessions are scheduled to be held while some key MoUs are likely to be signed during the day.