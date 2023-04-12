 Mahindra Logistics allots shares worth Rs 5.91 lakh to employees as stock options
The allocations of shares with a face value of Rs 10 were approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Mahindra Logistics Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Mahindra Logistics allots shares worth Rs 5.91 lakh to employees as stock options

Mahindra Logistics Limited on Wednesday allotted 59,121 shares worth Rs 5,91,210 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The allocations of shares with a face value of Rs 10 were approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Mahindra Logistics Limited.

The shares were allotted under the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018 and will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects including dividend.

Post the allocation the company's paid-up share capital moved to Rs 72,03,61,510 consisting of 7,20,36,151 shares.

Mahindra Logistics shares

The shares of Mahindra Logistics on Wednesday at 1:57 pm IST were at Rs 376.45, down by 0.93 per cent.

