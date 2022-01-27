Mahindra Insurance Brokers signs strategic partnership with Tata 1mg for wellness solutions

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, stated that it has formed a strategic partnership with Tata 1mg to provide customised health solutions for the wellbeing of corporate employees and their families.

Through this partnership, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited and Tata 1mg will design programmes around health and wellness, and customise packages for corporates, their employees as well as their families, addressing their unique health needs.

The partnership will extend to Tata 1mg's mobile app facility providing users access to a curated list of programs and offers from the comfort of their homes, according to a joint statement issued by the two companies.

" We have taken several initiatives and our tie-up with Tata 1mg is another step in the direction to make a discerning change in the field of wellness. We are also looking to leverage technology for providing health solutions to corporates, focussing on their employee health and mental well-being," stated Vedanarayanan Seshadri, MD & Principal Officer, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited.

Speaking on this new partnership, Varun Gupta, Sr. Vice President, Tata 1mg, said, "We are extremely proud to be partnering with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited to extend our healthcare services to their corporate clients' employee base."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:27 PM IST