Mahindra Auto Total Sales Grows 18%; Exports Fall 9% | Image: Mahindra Auto (Representative)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited on Tuesday announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2023 stood at 66,124 vehicles, including exports, through an exchange filing.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold its highest-ever SUVs of 36,205 vehicles in a month, in the domestic market, and overall, 37,519 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,898 units.

The sales of cars and vans dropped to 0 with a 100 per cent decline in comparison to 199 units sold in the same month last year. The LCV . 3.5T and MHCV vehicles sold in July were at 995 with a jump of 23 per cent against the same month in the previous year. On the other hand, the sale of LCV<2T vehicles saw a dip of 8 per cent to 3,400.

Mahindra auto exported a total of 2,540 units in July with a 9 per cent drop against 2,798 units exported in the same time period in 2022.

3-wheelers

3-wheelers sales in the month of July was at 6,481 with a jump of 49 per cent in comparison to 4,351 units sold in July 2022. This also includes the electric 3-wheelers.

“According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month. The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch. We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup.”

