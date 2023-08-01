Eicher Motors July Auto Sales: Trucks, Buses Exports Fall 15.2%; Total Sales Drops 1.8% | Eicher

Eicher Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2023 stood at 5,877 vehicles, compared to 5,982 units during July 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eicher Motors domestic sales

Domestic sales of LMD (3.5 15T) trucks increased to 2,759 units with a 1.8 per cent gain over 2,709 units sold in July last year. The sales of LMD bus fell 13.1 per cent to 1,028 units and HD bus jumped 50.5 per cent to 155 units. The total domestic sales of Eicher Motors in July 2023 was relatively flat with a drop 0f 0.9 per cent to 5,311 units against 5,360 units sold.

Eicher Motors exports

The company saw a 15.2 per cent drop in exports with only 425 vehicles exported in comparison to 501 units sold internationally for the same time period in the last financial year. The major drop of 51 per cent was seen in the international sale of HD vehicles and a 24.6 per cent drop in the export of buses. On the other hand, the exports of LMD vehicles saw a jump of 8.4 per cent in July.

Eicher Motors Volvo sales

The sales of Volvo buses and trucks increased by 16.5 per cent to 141 units against 121 units sold in July 2023.

